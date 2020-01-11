SWEPCO working to restore power to thousands following storms

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - SWEPCO said their crews are working to restore power as safely and quickly as possible to the 22,000 customers in the Ark-La-Tex who remain without power after overnight storms broke utility poles, downed wires, and toppled trees.
According to SWEPCO, at the peak, about 29,300 customers were without power. Extensive damage has been reported in Benton and Haughton, Louisiana, and Kilgore and Longview, Texas.
SWEPCO asks people to never touch a downed line, or go near it, no matter how harmless it looks. The line could be energized. Don’t touch anything in contact with the line, such as trees, fences, or puddles of water. Stay away and keep others away, especially children and pets. Call SWEPCO immediately at 1-888-218-3919.
SWEPCO said they will share estimated times of restoration as soon as they are available.
An additional 150 field personnel are helping SWEPCO employees restore power. Fifteen line mechanics from SWEPCO’s sister utility Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) have been called in to assist with power restoration.
SWEPCO said according to the National Weather Service, Longview recorded a peak wind gust of 48 miles per hour.
According to the SWEPCO outage map, as of 9:45 a.m., about 2,000 people were without power in Longview and around 800 people were without power in Kilgore. 269 people were without power in Henderson and 252 people were without power in Marshall.
