Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! After a cold and cloudy day, we are finally seeing some really good breaks in our cloud cover. Our skies will continue to clear overnight but with calming winds and a new cold airmass over the area, anticipate a quick drop in temps through tomorrow morning. Sunday will start off in the upper 20s and lower 30s and widespread frost is likely. Thankfully, as we head into the afternoon hours, sunshine and southerly winds will allow us to warm into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Cloud cover begins to spill back into East Texas overnight into Monday morning. Spotty showers and isolated thundershowers will be possible later in the afternoon on Monday with better chances to see a few scattered storms in the evening and overnight hours. Heavy rainfall and some pocket change hail will be possible with a few of these storms but widespread severe weather is not expected. Scattered showers and isolated thundershowers will be possible through Wednesday until a cold front moves through East Texas during the afternoon. Skies do not look to clear out behind this front, so as we head into Thursday expect to see partly to mostly cloudy skies and light to moderate rainfall on and off through the day. Another round of spotty showers on Friday before rain chances once again ramp up overnight into early Saturday with the passage of yet another cold front. This front will actually push out any remaining moisture out of East Texas and will lead to another big drop in temperatures by Sunday morning.