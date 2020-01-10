East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A First Alert Weather Day is now in effect through early Saturday morning. What we have been talking about for the last several days continues. Showers and thunderstorms are making their way through East Texas. Very strong/severe/violent thunderstorms are likely tonight as the cold front moves through our area. A Moderate Risk remains in effect for much of the area which indicates a 45% chance of significant severe weather in East Texas. The southernmost sections of East Texas remain under an Enhanced Risk, or 30% chance of significant severe weather. Still, the greatest risk with these storms will be strong/violent thunderstorm winds of 70-80 mph if not more. Isolated tornadoes are also likely with large hail possible, especially over far western sections of ETX, followed by some flash flooding. Once the front moves through your area, the severe weather risks will slowly diminish, and by 3-4 am, most of the threat should be ended.