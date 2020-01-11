Multi-agency drug raid in Wills Point results in arrest, seizure of 30 lbs. of pills

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A joint effort by multiple city, county, state, and federal law enforcement agencies resulted in one arrest and the seizure of about 30 pounds of illicit prescription pills Thursday afternoon.
According to a post on the Van Zandt County Facebook page, law enforcement officers from the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Wills Point Police Department, the Edgewood Police Department, the Will Point Police Department, the Canton Police Department, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service executed a search warrant on a residence in the South 4th Street area of Wills Point at about 2:30 p.m. on Friday.
The illicit prescription pills seized as a result of the search weighed a total of about 14,000 grams, or about 30, pounds, and had an estimated street value of $500,000, the Facebook post stated. The search warrant also turned up guns, ammunition, drug paraphernalia, and other illegal drugs.
“It should be further stated that this residence is also located across from a local pre-school/ daycare facility,” the Facebook post stated.
According to the Facebook post, the drug raid was part of an ongoing investigation. The prosecution of the case will be a collaboration between the Van Zandt County District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Texas.
One person was arrested at the scene, and additional arrests are expected as the investigation continues. Also, a juvenile was found at the residence and returned to their parent or guardian.
