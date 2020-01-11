Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

ELECTION 2020-LOUISIANA
Presidential candidates registered for Louisiana's primary
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Candidate registration for Louisiana's presidential primary has ended. Fourteen Democrats signed up for the ballot and four Republicans are challenging President Donald Trump for the GOP nomination. The April 4th election is a rare closed party primary in Louisiana. That means only registered Republicans can vote on the April ballot to determine who will win the state's GOP presidential nomination, while only registered Democrats can choose among the contenders for the state's Democratic presidential nomination. The three-day candidate signup period wrapped up Friday.
CFP CHAMPIONSHIP-LSU CLASSES CANCELLED
LSU cancels classes for 2 days around national championship
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Classes have been cancelled at LSU for the day of and after the College Football Playoff national championship game, the university said. The Advocate reports a proposal to cancel class Monday and Tuesday was approved Friday by LSU's Board of Supervisors. But, LSU said the university will remain open and employees should report to work as usual on those days. No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson will face off in the championship game at 7:15 p.m. Monday. Monday is also the first day of the spring semester at LSU.
UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS SUSPENDED
New Orleans university suspending athletics to save money
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Southern University at New Orleans will suspend all of its athletics programs at the end of the academic year. The university is trying to save money and dig itself out of years of financial problems. The Southern University Board of Supervisors approved the move Friday without objection, at the request of SUNO Interim Chancellor James Ammons. Ammons says the campus must focus on protecting its academic programs rather than continuing to steer money to sports. All intercollegiate athletics programs will be suspended after the 2019-20 academic year, with no decision on when or if they'll resume at a later date. According to its website, SUNO currently has men's and women's basketball and track and field programs, along with women's volleyball.
FATAL STABBING-FATHER
Sheriff: Man arrested in stabbing death of his father
COVINGTON, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man has been arrested and accused of fatally stabbing his father. News outlets report 28-year-old Juan Amaya was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree murder. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies say they were dispatched to a home in the Natchez Trace subdivision for a domestic disturbance call. Deputies found 58-year-old Jose Amaya lying in the driveway of a neighbor's home. Deputies say Jose Amaya was bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds and was hospitalized were he later died. A motive for the killing wasn't immediately released. It's unclear whether Juan Amaya has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.
SOUTHERN STORMS
Tornadoes hit Missouri, Oklahoma, as severe storms move east
DALLAS (AP) — Tornadoes have destroyed homes in Arkansas and Missouri and also caused damage in Oklahoma amid severe storms. The storms also unleashed downpours that caused widespread flash flooding. Dallas police say one person died Friday night when a car flipped into a creek west of downtown Dallas. Earlier in the afternoon, a tornado destroyed two homes near Fair Play, Missouri. Tornado watches Friday night covered parts of eastern Texas, northwestern Louisiana, southern Missouri and much of Arkansas. Forecasters say wicked weather also will pose a threat to Alabama and Georgia as the system moves eastward on Saturday.
SERVICE DOG KILLED-POLICE
Police investigate officer accused of killing service dog
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Police Department says it launched an investigation into an officer accused of shooting and killing a military veteran's service dog. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports police originally released a statement saying the dog bit the officer before he shot it near the Fair Grounds last week. But the department backtracked and acknowledged in an email to the newspaper that its initial statement was premature. Owner Clayton Crawford says the animal helped him cope with symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder. He contends the dog barked and rushed toward the officer, but didn't bite him.
LOUISIANA HURRICANE PROTECTION STUDY
$1.25M to revise hurricane protection plans, cut cost
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two Republican congressmen from Louisiana say $1.25 million in federal money has been reallocated to revise plans for a proposed south Louisiana hurricane protection project. Republican Whip Steve Scalise and Rep. Garrett Graves say the revision will reflect construction in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes by local and state agencies and will allow updated and more efficient designs. They say this should change the current estimated cost of the Morganza-to-the-Gulf project from $14 billion to “more realistic figures.”
ELECTION 2020-LOUISIANA
Attorney general registers Donald Trump for Louisiana ballot
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry submitted the paperwork Thursday to put President Donald Trump's name on the ballot in Louisiana. Trump carried the state in 2016 by a 20 percentage point margin, and he's expected to easily win the red state a second time. The candidate signup period for Louisiana's April 4 presidential primary continues through Friday. The election is a rare closed party primary in Louisiana. That means only registered Republicans can vote on the April ballot to determine who will win the state's GOP presidential nomination, while only registered Democrats can choose among the contenders for the state's Democratic presidential nomination.