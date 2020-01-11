Friday hoops: San Augustine survives feisty Bears, Nac rolls past Jacksonville

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Friday games were almost all effected by the threat of severe weather. Some games were moved to Saturday. A look at delayed games can be found here.
Boys Scores:
Nacogdoches 63, jacksonville 45
Tenaha 68, Martinsville 54
San Augustine 38, Timpson 25
Woodville 70, Central 67
Central Heights 55, Corrigan-Camden 43
Garrison 64, Woden 58 (2 OT)
Girls Scores:
Huntington 56, Hudson 23
Woodville 59, Central 33
Central Heights 63, Corrigan-Camden 48
Woden 56, Garrison 17
Cushing 44, Gary 19
Douglass 58, Mount Enterprise 20
