Friday hoops: San Augustine survives feisty Bears, Nac rolls past Jacksonville

By Caleb Beames | January 10, 2020 at 9:25 PM CST - Updated January 10 at 9:25 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Friday games were almost all effected by the threat of severe weather. Some games were moved to Saturday. A look at delayed games can be found here.

Boys Scores:

Nacogdoches 63, jacksonville 45

Tenaha 68, Martinsville 54

San Augustine 38, Timpson 25

Woodville 70, Central 67

Central Heights 55, Corrigan-Camden 43

Garrison 64, Woden 58 (2 OT)

Girls Scores:

Huntington 56, Hudson 23

Woodville 59, Central 33

Central Heights 63, Corrigan-Camden 48

Woden 56, Garrison 17

Cushing 44, Gary 19

Douglass 58, Mount Enterprise 20

