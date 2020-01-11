East Texas family mourns loss of 8-year-old son

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas family is still trying to come to grips with the loss of a young son.
Eight-year-old Logan Blackwell died on January 2nd, four days after he was shot with a pellet gun.
It happened at a home near Lake Bob Sandlin in Titus county.
Now a teenager is charged in his death.
His father said Logan Blackwell was a normal energetic 8-year-old boy, and what happened to him is hard to comprehend.
“He loved making friends with everybody, got along with everybody. Anybody he saw, he started talking to,” said father Jason Blackwell.
Logan was out playing December 29th, when someone produced a pellet gun.
While the children were playing, what happened next was unthinkable.
“When we got out there we found that there was an 8-year-old boy that had been shot with a pellet gun. People don’t think of BB guns and pellet guns as being lethal, but the truth is they are. These things will pretty much match a .22,” said Titus County Sheriff Tim Ingram.
Ingram said evidence shows a 16-year-old girl pointed the pellet gun at Logan and pulled the trigger.
“To intentionally take a pellet gun or any other gun and point it at someone is unacceptable. And a 16-year-old should know better,” Ingram said.
Chrissty, Logan’s mother, came to his aid, driving him to the hospital. She said Logan was responsive, but he lost consciousness and died from a single pellet wound to the chest.
The 16-year-old girl is charged with manslaughter in Logan’s death of Logan.
“After something like this happening. For the past week I’ve been thinking about everything we’ve done together, and all the things I wish we could have done,” Jason said.
Logan’s funeral is at 2 p.m. on Sunday at First Assembly of God in Mount Pleasant.
The family asks those attending to wear orange or blue, Logan’s favorite colors.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.