WEBXTRA: Fashion designer serves as keynote speaker at Stars Over Longview 2020

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A well-known fashion designer with East Texas roots served as the keynote speaker for the Star Over Longview 2020 awards ceremony on Thursday.
For Brandon Maxwell, it was a full-circle moment.
“It was fantastic," Maxwell said. “It was like a dream come true. I’ve spent my whole career hoping that I would make everyone where I’m from proud. This was a great full-circle moment.”
In addition to being a fashion designer, Maxwell is a TV personality, a director, and a photographer.
Touching on something he said in his speech at the Stars Over Longview ceremony, Maxwell said that he believes deeply in giving young people the opportunity to fulfill their dreams.
“I think I’m a prime example of that,” Maxwell said. “I’m not someone who has the pedigree to succeed without the love, acceptance, and hard work of the people around me.”
When asked if he had any advice for young people, he said, “Go out there and pursue your dreams. The world is at your fingertips.”
The Stars Over Longview awards ceremony and luncheon was developed 20 years ago to honor 12 women in the community “who generously share their time, talents, and loyalty to our community and its citizens," a flyer for the event stated.
