Tyler ISD cancels after-school activities due to severe weather threat

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - From Tyler Independent School District:
Due to severe weather forecasted for a vast majority of the area, all Tyler ISD after school activities have been canceled for January 10. The cancelations include out of town athletic events as well as Boys and Girls Club after school care. Boys and Girls Club staff will be at campuses to assist with students as they wait for parent pick up. All campus dismissal times and bus routes will continue as usual.
