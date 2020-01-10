Sheriff’s Office: Disturbance over alleged stolen property escalates into shooting in Van Zandt County

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office said a verbal disturbance escalated into a shooting Thursday.
According to a Facebook post from the department, at approx. 8:30 am Thursday, a verbal disturbance began on Van Zandt County Road 3840 in the Rolling Oaks area, over alleged stolen property. The post said the argument escalated into a shooting. The three individuals involved each retrieved weapons from their homes and began exchanging gun fire.
A 911 caller alerted the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at approx. 9:26 am, when the first shots were fired. While the 911 caller was on the phone with Communication Specialists, gun shots could be heard in the background.
When Sheriff Dale Corbett and Deputies arrived on scene, one suspect had left the scene in a vehicle and the father and son had fled on foot and were apprehended a short time later in the Rolling Oaks subdivision. Deputies made contact with the first subject, who left the scene prior to deputies’ arrival, by phone and then in person later in the day. The first subject fully cooperated with investigators.
The post said the father and son were booked into the Van Zandt County jail on a variety of charges. Deputies are in the process of obtaining a warrant for the first subject. All three suspects are convicted felons. The initial investigation indicates that all three suspects were illegally in possession of the firearms. Appropriate enforcement action is being taken.
“All three suspects ignored the public’s safety and endangered their neighbors. Only by God’s grace was no one harmed by these three suspect’s reckless behavior,” the post said.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.