Severe weather altering sports schedules

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Due to concerns over severe weather several sporting events have been altered.
Basketball -
Whitehouse at Lufkin- varsity only, girls at 4 pm followed by the boys
Jacksonville at Nacogdoches - Varsity only 4 pm followed by the boys
Corrigan at Central Heights - Varsity only, girls at 4 pm followed by the boys
Martinsville at Tenaha - Varsity only, girls at 4:30 followed by the boys
Hudson at Splendora Boys varsity - TBA
Douglass girls at Mount Enterprise - Varsity only at 5 pm
Alto at New Summerfield - Girls moved to Monday (Jan.13) Boys TBA
Apple Springs vs LaPoyner - Moved to Saturday 3 pm
Troup at White Oak - Varsity Girls 4:30 pm, Boys Varsity 5:45 pm
PCA at Newton - Varsity Girls at 5 pm followed by the boys
Winnsboro vs. Mount Vernon - Girls Varsity 4:30, Boys Varsity immediately following girls; JV games canceled
Soccer:
Lufkin Lady Pack Soccer
Friday 10am- Longview vs New Caney
12pm- Tyler Lee(JV) vs Lufkin (JV)
2pm- Tyler Lee vs Lufkin
Hudson Invitational
Friday 9 am - Bullard vs Cleveland
10:30 am - Palestine vs Huffman
12 pm - Liberty vs Mexia
1:30 pm - Diboll vs Livingston
3:00 pm - Crockett vs Splendora
6:00 pm - Hudson vs Tatum
