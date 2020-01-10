New state law raises parking tickets to nearly $20 for overtime parking in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Visitors to downtown Tyler are being fined more for overtime parking.
A new state law has raised parking tickets from $8 to nearly $20. The parking tickets are issued for overtime parking at the downtown meters. The law also includes an increase for speeding tickets.
The law resulted in the reallocation of funds from certain criminal court costs and fees.
“On Jan. 1 the state consolidated fee went from $40 to $62. Ninety percent of that is remitted to the state,” said Tyler Court Administrator Nicole Johnson.
That means the state takes 90 percent of the $19 fine and the City of Tyler takes the remaining 10 percent. That portion goes into the City’s general fund.
In October, the City started replacing the parking meters downtown. The new meters come with an increase in the price to park — doubling the charge to $1 for an hour.
Drivers will be able to use coins, cards, and even an app-related function.
