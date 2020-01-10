Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A retired Arkansas accountant pleaded guilty to bank fraud for a federal charge months after being hit with a $9 million civil judgment for embezzling funds from a manufacturing company. Edward M. Cooper Jr., 71, admitted Tuesday to stealing about $9.2 million from Roach Manufacturing Corp. for over two years. He also admitted to writing 138 unauthorized checks to himself on Roach's account and forging signatures of company officials on the checks and then depositing them into his bank account. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Cooper could face up to 30 years in prison and up to five years on supervised release, as well as a fine of up to $1 million.