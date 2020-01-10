Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-ARKANSAS-EXECUTIONS
Arkansas inmate cites mental illness in death penalty appeal
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas death row inmate convicted of killing a state lawmaker's daughter is arguing he should not be executed because he was diagnosed with schizophrenia. The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday heard arguments over Karl Roberts' appeal of his conviction and death sentence in the 1999 killing of 12-year-old niece, Andi Brewer. An attorney for Roberts told the Arkansas justices that the inmate's schizophrenia made him unable to effectively assist defense attorneys during his 2000 trial because he believed that jailers were secretly recording him. The state noted that experts during Roberts' 2000 trial did not diagnose him with schizophrenia.
Attorney: Arkansas woman pleads not guilty to killing mother
MANSFIELD, Ark. (AP) — A prosecuting attorney says a public defender pleaded not guilty on behalf of a 32-year-old woman accused of killing her mother in western Arkansas. The 12th Judicial District's Prosecuting Lawyer Daniel Shue issued a news release that reveals Jordana Caraway Rogers was arraigned Wednesday in Sebastian County Circuit Court on a first-degree murder charge. The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that authorities say Rogers made statements about her mother, Melinda Rogers, while in custody that concerned them about the older woman’s well-being. Authorities noted officers then went to Melinda Rogers' home where she was found dead on the master bedroom's floor.
Wicked weekend weather threatens several Southern states
Forecasters say a storm system bearing down on Southern states is looking more and more menacing, bringing the potential for tornadoes and fierce winds. The Storm Prediction Center says nearly 19 million people in Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma will be facing an enhanced threat of storms Friday that could include strong tornadoes and flooding rains. The area includes several major Texas cities including Dallas, Houston and Austin. The Storm Prediction Center projected Thursday that a more tightly defined area covering part of northeast Texas and the Louisiana cities of Shreveport and Monroe will be at an especially high risk of damaging winds.
Lawyers say fired officer's reinstatement should go forward
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Attorneys for a Little Rock police officer fired for fatally shooting a motorist say the officer's reinstatement should go forward. Attorneys for Officer Charles Starks asked a judge Tuesday to reject a request to stay his order that the officer be reinstated. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox last week reversed a city's panel's decision upholding Starks' firing over the 2019 fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire. Starks fired at least 15 times through the windshield of a car Blackshire was driving in February. Starks and another officer were attempting a motor vehicle stop at the time.
Man accused in $9M embezzlement pleads guilty to bank fraud
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A retired Arkansas accountant pleaded guilty to bank fraud for a federal charge months after being hit with a $9 million civil judgment for embezzling funds from a manufacturing company. Edward M. Cooper Jr., 71, admitted Tuesday to stealing about $9.2 million from Roach Manufacturing Corp. for over two years. He also admitted to writing 138 unauthorized checks to himself on Roach's account and forging signatures of company officials on the checks and then depositing them into his bank account. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Cooper could face up to 30 years in prison and up to five years on supervised release, as well as a fine of up to $1 million.
Washington County jail suspends work-release program
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The Washington County jail in northwest Arkansas has temporarily suspended its work-release program to free up more bed space in the facility, which has been plagued by overcrowding. Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder says the move will open up 24 beds, with some detainees being released if eligible and others moved into the jail's general population. The sheriff told the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that a recent increase in the number of sex offenders housed at the county jail prompted the decision. That's because sex offenders must be housed separately from other detainees, so more bed space is required.