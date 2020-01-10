Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Mike Leach is leaving Washington State to take over the head football coaching job at Mississippi State. Leach will replace Joe Moorhead, who was fired last week after two seasons. The Bulldogs landed one of the most successful head coaches in the country in Leach. In 18 years with Texas Tech and Washington State, Leach is 139-90. He has won consistently at two programs that have historically struggled.
UNDATED (AP) — No. 1 LSU and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow face No. 3 Clemson, the defending national champions in the College Football Playoff title game Monday night. Clemson has won 29 straight games. Another title would make the Tigers just the fourth program since 1936 to win three in four years. LSU is seeking its fourth national title overall and first since 2007. Burrow has thrown a Southeastern Conference-record 55 touchdown passes. Clemson has yet to lose when sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence starts, going 25-0.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Jailin Cherry scored 12 points and LSU upset No. 10 Texas A&M 57-54 on the road on Thursday after Aggies star guard Chennedy Carter left in the first half with a left foot injury. Carter's status moving forward is unknown. Carter made an off-balanced jump shot in the paint with 3:03 remaining in the first half before falling to the floor with the injury. Teammates Ciera Johnson and N’dea Jones helped her off the court. N'dea Jones led the Aggies with 19 points and 12 rebounds, both game highs.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis has hired former Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre as defensive coordinator after he filled the same role at Mississippi this past season. New Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield calls MacIntyre “the perfect fit to lead our defense.” The move is pending completion of state hiring protocols. MacIntyre went 30-44 as Colorado’s head coach from 2013-18. That included a 10-4 season in 2016 that included a Pac-12 South Division title. MacIntyre also went 16-21 at San Jose State from 2010-12 and posted a 10-2 record his final year.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Freshman Rickea Jackson had season-high 21 points and nine rebounds, Jordan Danberry added 18 points and four steals, and the No. 13 Mississippi State women beat Missouri 79-64. The Bulldogs have won 14 consecutive road games, the nation's longest active streak of its kind, and have won seven in a row overall. Jackson made back-to-back baskets to make 23-11 going into the second quarter and led by double figures the rest of the way. Haley Troup led Missouri with 14 points and Hayley Frank added 13.
UNDATED (AP) — The top-ranked team in the Southeastern Conference matches up with the league's most heralded pro prospect Saturday when No. 5 Auburn hosts Anthony Edwards and the Georgia Bulldogs. That shapes up as the most attractive game in the second weekend of league competition. Georgia is coming off a home loss to No. 14 Kentucky. Auburn eked out a narrow victory over Vanderbilt and is one of only two unbeaten Division I teams. Florida has bounced back from a tough start to the season and will try to continue its recent surge when it visits Missouri.