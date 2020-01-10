Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The top-ranked team in the Southeastern Conference matches up with the league's most heralded pro prospect Saturday when No. 5 Auburn hosts Anthony Edwards and the Georgia Bulldogs. That shapes up as the most attractive game in the second weekend of league competition. Georgia is coming off a home loss to No. 14 Kentucky. Auburn eked out a narrow victory over Vanderbilt and is one of only two unbeaten Division I teams. Florida has bounced back from a tough start to the season and will try to continue its recent surge when it visits Missouri.