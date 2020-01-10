Gilmer ISD Athletic Director, Head Football Coach Matt Turner announces retirement

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Gilmer ISD said Friday that Athletic Director and Head Football Coach for the district, Matt Turner, has announced his retirement.
According to a press release from the district, The Board of Trustees and Superintendent Rick Albritton thanked him for 17 years of service to Gilmer ISD and for serving the district for the past five years as Athletic Director and Head Football Coach.
The release said Coach Turner has been in education for 38 years. He began serving children in Marked Tree, Arkansas and has served in three Texas schools during his career: Marshall ISD, Jacksonville ISD and Gilmer ISD.
The release said during his coaching career, he has helped lead teams to 4 football state championships and 1 track ttate championship.
The release stated, “Coach Turner has a passion for building young men into men of character. He has guided and molded countless children and coaches during his service. Coach Turner’s foundation of that guidance is an open demonstration of his faith in Christ. We wish him the best as he begins this new phase of his life.”
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.