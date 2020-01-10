Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - A First Alert Weather Day today for the afternoon and evening hours and right through early tomorrow morning. It’s cloudy with some patchy drizzle and breezy south winds. Temperatures are starting out warm and humid in the lower to mid 60s. Winds will continue to bring in more moisture today so expect this afternoon to feel more like a spring day than a day in January with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70s. Most of the rain through lunchtime will be just isolated light showers and some patchy drizzle - a lot like what we saw yesterday. By afternoon, a few isolated thunderstorms could begin to develop. Not everyone will see development during the afternoon, but those that do will see the storms strengthen quickly. Everyone will see the line of strong to severe storms move through during the late evening and overnight hours tonight. Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes remain the main threat but hail and flash flooding will be possible, too. Rain will end by early Saturday morning as the cold front rushes into East Texas and temperatures will drop and stay in the 40s all day tomorrow with more sunshine Sunday.