Flights from Tyler Pounds, DFW affected by severe weather
Lightning storm
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | January 10, 2020 at 3:10 PM CST - Updated January 10 at 3:12 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Flights are being affected by severe weather today.

According to Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, all regular flights have been cancelled today except for overnight flights.

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport also said they are experiencing delays due to weather.

They said for travelers to check with their airline for the latest flight updates.

You can track your flight from Tyler Pounds Regional Airport here.

You can track your flight status from DFW International Airport here.

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for all of East Texas as strong storms are predicted to hit Friday afternoon into the overnight hours.

