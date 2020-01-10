East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A First Alert Weather Day is now in effect through early Saturday morning. What we have been talking about for the last several days is now beginning to occur. Showers and thunderstorms have begun to form along the cold front over portions of North Texas and will make their way into East Texas as we head into the evening hours. Very strong/severe/violent thunderstorms are likely to either move into East Texas this evening/tonight or develop out ahead of the cold front that is slated to move through the area later today. A Moderate Risk remains in effect for much of the area which indicates a 45% chance of significant severe weather in East Texas. The southernmost sections of East Texas remain under an Enhanced Risk, or 30% chance of significant severe weather. Still, the greatest risk with these storms will be strong/violent thunderstorm winds of 70-80 mph if not more. Isolated tornadoes are also likely with large hail possible, especially over far western sections of ETX, followed by some flash flooding. Once the front moves through your area, the severe weather risks will slowly diminish, and by 3-4 am, most of the threat should be ended. Please remain Weather Alert. Download the KLTV Weather App. Sign up for First Alert ThunderCall... http://kltv.thundercall.com/. Charge all of your batteries. Secure anything that may become airborne outside of your home. I hope you are ready. We are and will continue to update you until the threat of severe weather is over. We have our First Alert StormTracker Vehicle in the field already along with a fully staffed weather department and news department. Please be Safe!!!