East Texas schools to release students early due to anticipated severe weather

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Several East Texas schools are shutting their doors early on Friday in anticipation of potential severe weather.
This is a developing story that will continue to update.
Leverett’s Chapel is releasing classes at 2 p.m. on Friday.
Alto ISD reported on Thursday they are planning to dismiss students early. Car riders may be picked up at 12:30 p.m. and buses will run at 12:45 p.m.
Winnsboro ISD is releasing students at 1 p.m. on Friday. Buses will run at 1 p.m.
Martinsville ISD is releasing its elementary school students at 12:45 p.m. on Friday. Their junior high and high school will let out at 1 p.m.
Como-Pickton ISD is dismissing students at 1 p.m. as well.
Colmesneil ISD is also having early dismissal on Friday. Their buses will run at 1 p.m. and car rider may be picked up as early as 12:30 p.m.
The threat of severe weather is also altering school sports and extracurricular schedules. For a list of schedule changes, click here.
A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for all of East Texas as strong storms are predicted to hit Friday afternoon into the overnight hours.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.