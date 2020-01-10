East Texas Ag News: Tips on controlling pests with non-chemical methods

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Although pesticides can be useful, they can also be dangerous if used carelessly or stored improperly.
Specialists with the Texas A&M Agrilife Research and Extension Center in Overton say the most effective way to reduce risks posed by pesticides is to consider the use of non-chemical control methods to reduce or eliminate pest problems.
Integrated pest management, known as IPM, is a systematic approach that includes non-chemical options.
If you decide you must use pesticides, always read the label first and follow directions to the letter, including precautions and restrictions.
