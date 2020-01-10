Carter BloodCare: Blood bank supply at ‘critical shortage’

“We lost a lot of collection days to the holiday, and we lost a lot of donors that didn’t come in when we were open because they were out traveling with family or they were out of town,” McCoy said. “We need to over-collect right now, just to build up to storage. It’s called a blood bank for a reason. We need to store some blood here. It only has a shelf life of 42 days, so it’s a constant replenishing of that product that we need to get to the hospitals.”