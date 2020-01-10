Carter BloodCare: Blood bank supply at ‘critical shortage’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Carter BloodCare is sounding the alarm over the low volume of blood donations.
Earlier this week, Carter BloodCare announced it would need 1,500 donations every day for a week just to reach what it calls a “safe and sufficient supply of blood."
On Thursday, the blood center announced it has only seen 50 percent of those needed. If donations continue at this rate, the blood center says it will have to continue filling hospital orders on an ‘as needed’ basis only – a safety concern for the community’s healthcare system, according to Carter BloodCare.
Clinton McCoy, director of operations in East Texas, said Friday that Carter BloodCare typically keeps three days worth of blood on the shelves, but he said currently they have less than a day’s worth of each blood type.
The blood bank often experiences low supplies after the holidays; but according to the center, the current numbers are less than they usually are for this time of year.
“We lost a lot of collection days to the holiday, and we lost a lot of donors that didn’t come in when we were open because they were out traveling with family or they were out of town,” McCoy said. “We need to over-collect right now, just to build up to storage. It’s called a blood bank for a reason. We need to store some blood here. It only has a shelf life of 42 days, so it’s a constant replenishing of that product that we need to get to the hospitals.”
January is National Blood Donor Month. Carter BloodCare blood donors will receive one box of Girl Scout cookies when they donate at donor centers or mobile drives through Jan. 17.
“There’s no way to manufacture blood. We can’t go out there and force people to do it. We can’t pay people to do it,” McCoy said. “We’re guided by the FDA, and we have to make sure that it’s a voluntary, altruistic donation to help save somebody’s life."
- Donors can give as early as age 16 with parent/guardian permission
- Anyone age 17 and older can give blood independently
- Forms can be found at any blood donation location and online
- Walk-ins are welcome
- Appointments can be made by texting or calling 800-366-2834
Click here to learn more about blood donation.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.