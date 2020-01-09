16-year-old arrested after boy, 8, dies from pellet gun shot in Titus County

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An eight-year-old boy has died from injuries he suffered from a pellet gun shot in late December. A 16-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with the death.
According to the Titus County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies responded to a home on Private Road 2321 after the boy, Logan Blackwell, was shot. Logan later died from the injuries, according to the post.
“Authorities believe that a significantly powerful pellet rifle had been involved,” the post states.
The juvenile was arrested on Thursday on a charge of manslaughter.
“Titus County Sheriff Tim Ingram and all of his staff would like to publicly extend our condolences to Logan’s family. They will remain in our thoughts and prayers for days to come,” the post states.
According to the Mount Pleasant ISD Facebook page, Logan was a third-grader at Corprew Elementary School.
