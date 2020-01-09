Woman killed in Anderson County house fire

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A woman has died following a mobile home fire in the northeastern portion of Anderson County early Wednesday.
Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Ginger Lively said firefighters were called out to the 2000 block of County Road 397 around 2:05 a.m. but not in time to save a woman.
Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace James Todd said the woman has been identified as Dusty Gray, 33.
Lively said the state fire marshal’s office has been called in to investigate the cause. Lively said there are no suspects involved but there was not yet enough evidence to call the fire accidental or intentional.
Volunteer firefighters from 84 East, Neches, Southside and Slocum responded to the fire.
