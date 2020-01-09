WATCH: East Texas 100 Club hosts press conference to discuss expanding eligibility for line-of-duty benefits

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Several police chiefs, fire chiefs and sheriffs from East Texas agencies will be meeting in Tyler on Thursday for a press conference in conjunction with East Texas 100 Club.
The press conference will take place at the Tyler Police Department at 1 p.m. You can watch the conference live on East Texas Now or on the free KLTV mobile news app.
Tyler Police Department reported the conference will discuss the club’s recent decision to expand its death benefits to cover more than law enforcement officers.
East Texas 100 Club is a non-profit organization that helps provide financial support to the dependents of law enforcement officers who were killed or injured in the line of duty. On Jan. 1, the East Texas 100 Club board voted to make firefighters, jailers, detention officers and prison guards eligible for benevolent funds.
The club believes the topic is important to discuss at this moment in light of the recent death of Panola County Deputy Chris Dickerson.
Click here to donate to the East Texas 100 Club. Mount Pleasant Police Chief Wayne Isbell any amount can be donated, but the club encourages donors to become members.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.