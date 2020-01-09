Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Thursday, East Texas! A cloudy and windy day today as highs warm into the lower 70s across the area. Drizzle and scattered showers will be possible throughout the day as well as overnight into tomorrow morning. Not everyone will see these showers but they will continue to be spotty into tomorrow before rain chances ramp up as well as the possibility of severe weather. Another reminder that tomorrow afternoon through Saturday morning are First Alert Weather Days as severe weather will be likely along and ahead of our next strong cold front. The first possible round of severe storms will be during the afternoon tomorrow. These pop-up storms will be scattered in nature but will hold a higher tornado and hail threat and will need to be monitored. Make sure you have a way of receiving weather alerts as you are away from home tomorrow afternoon. The second round of severe storms will arrive Friday evening along our cold front and will bring a greater threat for damaging winds and flash flooding to the area. We typically see power outages with these linear storm systems to be sure to keep your phones charged and have flashlights or candles at the ready should you lose power overnight. Current timing has the front completely out of East Texas by late Saturday morning with skies clearing out by the evening hours. Temperatures will drop into the lower 40s early on Saturday and will only warm into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees during the afternoon before dropping into the lower 30s by Sunday morning. Clear skies and upper 50s for your Sunday afternoon before partly cloudy skies return on Monday and Tuesday. Spotty showers possible in Deep East Texas later on Tuesday with better chances of showers and isolated thundershowers later on Wednesday.