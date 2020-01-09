Professional Transportation Inc. announces 91 pending layoffs at its Longview location

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Professional Transportation Inc. (PTI) has submitted a notice to the Texas Workforce Commission that states the company plans to lay off 91 people at its Longview location.
PTI has also issued a WARN notice for its White Settlement location in Tarrant County. The company plans to lay off 101 people at that office.
Companies are required by state law to file WARN notices with the TWC to announce pending layoffs or workforce adjustments. WARN stands for Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification.
Under certain circumstances, the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act requires you to provide notice 60 days in advance of plant closures or mass layoffs. The WARN Act is intended to offer protection to workers, their families, and communities.
East Texas News has reached out to PTI’s corporate leadership for comment on the pending layoffs.
