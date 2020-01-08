East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Increasing clouds overnight tonight. Cloudy skies are expected for Thursday with a few showers and may an isolated thundershower, but nothing is expected to be severe. Now, on Friday afternoon through Saturday morning that is likely to change. A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. We continue to monitor the significant threat for strong to severe storms across the area beginning on Friday morning and ending around sunrise on Saturday morning. The threat is getting more and more likely as we head toward Friday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed ALL OF EAST TEXAS in the Enhanced Risk for Significant Severe Storms during this period. This means there is a 30% chance of significant severe storms within 25 miles of any point in the risk area. There is a slightly higher risk for violent storms over the southern portions of East Texas out ahead of the cold front. This area is south of Highway 79. The area extends from just south of Palestine to just south of Jacksonville to the south of Henderson and then just north of Carthage. This area is likely to see severe storms OUT AHEAD of the cold front. This area will be very unstable, very warm and will be where discrete/individual super-cell type storms may form. As the front moves through East Texas, we should see the initiation of thunderstorms shortly after the noon hour over portions of North Texas. They will move toward the east throughout the day and into the nighttime hours. Any of these storms could become severe producing wind gusts in the 70-80 mph range...isolated tornadoes...large hail...and very heavy, flooding rainfall. These winds will likely down trees and some powerlines. Once the front moves through your area, the threat for severe weather will diminish quickly. Most of the significant weather will be east of East Texas by dawn on Saturday.