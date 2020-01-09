No injuries after car crashes into archway in front of Longview business

LONGVIEW, TEXAS (KLTV) - Crews are now looking at the structural integrity of the entrance of a Longview business after a car crashed into its front ports.
A car crashed through the archway in front of Guy Waldron DDS smile studio, located at 1030 H.G. Moseley, on Thursday morning. It did not crash into the interior part of the building.
According to officers on scene, no injuries were reported. Police were seen talking to the driver of the car at the scene of the crash.
Crews are now investigating the structural integrity of the archway and evaluating the damage caused during the crash.
