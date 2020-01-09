New year brings new hope for family of missing East Texas woman

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new year has come, yet an East Texas family is still waiting to get news on what may have happened to a family member who disappeared.
54-year-old Rosemary Rodriguez of Kilgore vanished in October and has not been seen since. Investigators continue to work the case, and the family has been trying each day, searching since she vanished, to find and clue as to what happened to her.
It was a solemn holiday season for the family of Rodriguez.
“I put a lot of pictures out there of her for the holidays. I know there is somebody out there. They just got to come forward,” said Rosemary’s mother, Francis Messer.
"We did do a lot of talking, and it was very hurtful. Rose was always the center around the holidays," said sister Jenny Phillips.
Rodriguez was last seen driving down a Kilgore-area road. When she didn’t show up for work at Walmart, employees alerted the family.
Her green Chevrolet with an Oklahoma University sticker on the back vanished as well.
"We did a lot of praying we did a lot of talking and we're not giving up," Jenny says.
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office investigators say it remains a high priority case, and are working on a key piece of evidence they’ve recovered: a cell phone.
"I know that phone is going to help. A device that tracks," Messer says.
For Francis, there is no doubt that she'll have an answer.
"What's in the dark has got to come out in the light, that's all I can say," she says.
Investigators continue to look for leads in the case, and the family again asks that if anyone has seen Rosemary’s green Chevrolet, to call local police.
