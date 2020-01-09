New Jersey passes ‘Paul’s Law’, inspired by similar Texas law named after Kilgore student

(KLTV) - A law in Texas required public school employees to be trained in seizure recognition and response inspired a New Jersey family to press state lawmakers to pass similar legislation.
Sam’s Law was named after Kilgore student Samantha “Sam” Watkins, who died in Dec. 2016 after having a seizure. After her death, Sam’s mother, Barbara, rallied for change in Texas public schools, leading to the passage of Sam’s Law in June 2019.
Around the same time Sam’s Law was being discussed in the Texas legislature, Paul St. Pierre, 12, of New Jersey, was diagnosed with epilepsy. His mother, Colleen Quinn, began looking for information on his condition and read about Sam’s Law.
Empowered by Barbara Watkins’ journey in honor of her daughter, Quinn took a similar pitch to the New Jersey legislature.
“Initially it was a pretty devastating diagnosis and he was pretty upset and sad,” Quinn told KLTV in Sept. 2019. “Now, he’s taken what is a pretty tragic situation and turned it around and he seems very empowered by this. He continues to talk about how he’s going to help 12,000 kids in the state of New Jersey, and I’m very proud of him...”
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed S4141, also known as “Paul’s Law”, into law on Thursday.
“Every student deserves to learn and thrive in their educational environment, without worrying about their safety,” said Murphy. “Paul’s Law will ensure that the safety of children with seizure disorders is a priority in our schools. I thank Paul and his family for bringing attention to this issue that affects so many parents and children across our state.”
RELATED STORIES:
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.