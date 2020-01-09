Longview man sentenced to 11 years for evading arrest with a motor vehicle

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texan who led authorities on a chase from Louisiana into Texas in June 2019 has been sentenced to jail time.
On Wednesday, a Harrison County jury found Richard Landaverde guilty of Evading Arrest/Detention with a Motor Vehicle following a two-day trial in the 71st District Court. The jury later sentenced Landaverde to 11 years incarceration in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice-Institutional Division.
The trial was the result of events that occurred on June 15, 2019. On that date, troopers with the Louisiana State Police attempted to stop Landaverde in Bossier City after confirming the vehicle he was driving, had been reported stolen out of Longview, Texas. Troopers attempted the stop on Interstate 20 at Industrial Drive. The ensuing pursuit of Landaverde lasted for approximately 45 minutes throughout Bossier and Caddo Parishes before entering into Texas.
After entering Texas, LSP troopers continued their pursuit and were joined by officers with Waskom PD and deputies from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. In Texas, Landaverde began driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of IH-20 for approximately 5 miles before crossing back over to the correct lane of travel.
As the vehicle entered into Marshall, officers with Marshall PD joined. Landaverde then began driving northbound in the southbound lanes of U.S. for approximately four miles, before crossing back into the correct lane of traffic. At U.S. 59 and U.S. 80, Landaverde struck a motorist, which caused his vehicle to be disabled. Harrison County deputies MPD officers later took him into custody.
The state was represented by District Attorney Reid McCain and First Assistant District Attorney Madison Hood sat second chair. The state brought four LSP Troopers to testify about the initial stop of Landaverde’s vehicle as well as his erratic, careless, and dangerous driving in Louisiana before entering into Texas. The jury heard from Troopers and saw in-car video footage of, among other things, Landaverde ramming an LSP patrol car. The jury also heard from deputies and MPD of the sort of same driving by Landaverde while he fled in Texas.
Landaverde still faces the following charges in Caddo Parish, Louisiana:
Aggravated Flight from a Peace Officer (2 counts)
Illegal Possession of Stolen Things
Aggravated Assault of a Police Officer;
As well as the following charges out of Bossier Parish:
Aggravated Flight from a Police Officer
Illegal Possession of Stolen Things
Related stories:
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.