Longview man sentenced to 11 years for evading arrest with a motor vehicle

The state was represented by District Attorney Reid McCain and First Assistant District Attorney Madison Hood sat second chair. The state brought four LSP Troopers to testify about the initial stop of Landaverde’s vehicle as well as his erratic, careless, and dangerous driving in Louisiana before entering into Texas. The jury heard from Troopers and saw in-car video footage of, among other things, Landaverde ramming an LSP patrol car. The jury also heard from deputies and MPD of the sort of same driving by Landaverde while he fled in Texas.