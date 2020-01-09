Longview fire chief says ‘situational awareness’ best tool for severe weather preparedness

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - City leaders across East Texas will likely look at their severe weather plans ahead of Friday, when a strong storm system approaches nearly all of the region.
Strong southerly winds Thursday into Friday will bring in deep layer moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and help warm temperatures into the 70s ahead of a cold front that will reach the region by Friday night, according to KLTV meteorologist Katie Vossler.
Within this warm, moist air, thunderstorms could begin to develop as early as Friday afternoon in parts of East Texas. The main threat with these storms will be isolated tornadoes, straight-line winds, and hail.
KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Fire Chief J.P. Steelman about the city’s stormy weather preps, and why he believes situational awareness is the best tool first responders can have in similar cases.
