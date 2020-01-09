East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle and hay numbers

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here are the latest cattle and hay numbers.
All weight class averages finished a full 5 to 7 dollars higher. Because the last two weeks included the new year and Christmas holidays, today’s market is being compared to the market report that was 3 weeks ago, according to the East Texas Livestock report out of Crockett.
Slaughter cows finished 4 dollars higher and slaughter bulls ended 5 dollars ahead. The market report also mentions that demand continues to drive the feeder market up as the feedlots are pricing their finished cattle at a dollar 26 to a dollar 27.
And rains in the grazing country are also fueling the demand for turn-out grazing cattle, according to the USDA weekly Texas hay report.
