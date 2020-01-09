Demolished buildings: Where does the rubble go?

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - You see them from time to time: building demolitions. In fact there have recently been three recently in Longview. But, where does all that debris go?
Andy Williams of William’s Construction knows.
It took a couple weeks to tear down the old Globe Inn on Highway 80 in Longview, and only days to pull down the Waffle Shoppe and Ryan’s, but that is a whole bunch of rubble. What happens to it?.
“We’re recycling concrete. Comes from demo projects, buildings, concrete demolition we do all around,” Williams said.
He says this keeps it from filling up a land fill. A load is brought in and dumped, and then it’s put into a pretty heavy duty machine.
“We run it through this large machine here; a crusher, and it basically sizes it out through the screener,” Williams stated.
The concrete is broken into manageable chunks or smaller.
“We’ve got magnets and stuff to take out ferrous metals, such like that, that will also be recycled. Then it goes through a screening plant and it’s sized. Once it comes out of that, it’s a usable product,” Williams explained.
There are a few different sizes of product at the end of the line.
“We’re making multiple products for various projects: road base, construction entrance,” Williams revealed.
Williams says it’s a lot cheaper to get the material from him than a quarry.
“If you’re going to get it from there it’s going to be shipped in by train, and that has its cost that you just can’t get around,” Williams said.
Mostly the product is used for roads, driveways and home construction.
“They put it under slabs,” Williams said.
There are 7 to 10 employees working the equipment. Williams says bottom line is that building recycling means jobs.
“They’re paying us to tear this stuff down so they can rebuild. That’s just providing jobs all the way around,” Williams added.
And ironically the product created by the crusher could end up back where it came from, but this time, under the parking lot.
Wiiliams says they can only recycle concrete and brick. Any scrapped wood has to go to a landfill.
They’ve been recycling concrete about six years.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.