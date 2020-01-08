WEBXTRA: Jacksonville elementary students compete in chess puzzle

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - It’s basically a UIL competition between Jacksonville elementary schools held at Jacksonville College.
KLTV’s Jeff Chavez spoke with Coach Bryan Potter whose team is competing in chess. But it’s not your normal game of strategy.
“With chess puzzle, instead of actually playing chess one on one, each question has a chess board, and it’s in a different scenario, kind of a mid-game scenario. They have to analyze it and come up with answers like ‘what’s the best move’, or ‘how do you put this person in checkmate’,” Potter explained.
