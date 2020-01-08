Tyler residents may notice ‘earthy’ taste, smell to city water

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler residents may notice a change in the taste and smell of public water this Spring.
According to a City of Tyler news release, the odor is related to the Golden Road Water Treatment Plant being taken offline temporarily during construction at the facility.
Through March, the Lake Palestine Water Treatment plan will be the sole provider of treated water to the city’s water system.
Last year, a spike in Geosmin, a taste and odor compound, was detected in Lake Palestine, the city says.
“Geosmin is non-toxic and safe to consume. It typically produces an earthy odor and is naturally present in some foods such as beets, spinach and mushrooms.”
The city says both treatment plants operating simultaneously normally minimizes the amount of detectable Geosmin.
“Staff will be feeding the maximum amount of Ozone and PAC (powdered activated carbon) at the Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant to minimize the potential for any noticeable impact. While the Lake Palestine WTP is typically able to remove upwards of 95% of the Geosmin compound between the raw water sample and the treated samples, Geosmin is detectable by humans at a very low taste and odor threshold, which is why it is treated for year-round.”
Residents experiencing a strong ‘earthy’ taste and odor in their water can contact the Water Service Center at (903) 531-1285.
