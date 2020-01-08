Tyler Museum of Art makes County Line Magazine’s ‘best’ list

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Museum of Art made County Line Magazine’s list of Best of the Upper East Side of Texas.
The magazine lists the museum as the Best Museum in a city with a population over 50,000.
Chris Leahy, the museum’s executive director, said it’s a terrific honor that showcases the work of the staff and the support of the community.
“It really reflects the fact that our community supports us. The County Line Magazine did a survey, and so, this isn’t something that we had any control of other than continuing to deliver wonderful exhibitions," he said.
Leahy says the museum is unique in that it focuses on the community.
“We do the kinds of exhibitions that are accessible to our audience," Leahy said. "They’ll see an exhibition like this —-an abstract exhibition - and not be afraid to come in and think that they have to know something about the artist or about the art. It’s just a matter of looking at it and appreciating it,” Leahy said.
