Several Smith County crews working scene of out-of-control controlled burn

SMITH COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - Several fire crews responded after a controlled burn in Smith County got out of control.
Firefighters responded to a fire on Joy Wright Mountain Road, north of West Goforth, in the northern part of Smith County on Wednesday.
According to firefighters on scene, the land is in the process of being cleared and it appears that a controlled burn got out of control.
“We’re trying to figure out how out of control it is right now,” one firefighter said.
This is a developing story. KLTV has a crew at the scene and will continue to update as details become available.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.