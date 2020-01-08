Rusk police chief takes Jacksonville job

Williams served in the United States Marine Corps 1984 to 1992, and honorably discharged as an electronics technician Sergeant. His law enforcement service began with the Yuma County, Arizona Sheriff’s Department from 1990 to 1994; and, continued with the Frisco, Texas Police Department from 1994 to 2007, where he rose from Patrol Officer to Captain, Commander of the Operations Bureau. He was Police Chief with the Celina, Texas Police Department from November 2007 to June 2011; and, Deputy City Manager of McKinney, Texas from June 2011 to October 2012, prior to serving as Police Chief with the McKinney Police Department from October 2012 to June 2014. Williams then worked in the private-sector as a general manager at Tenant Tracker from August 2014 to April 2016; and, as Vice President with JD Gray Group from April 2016 to January 2017. Since January 2017, Williams has served as Police Chief of Rusk, Texas.