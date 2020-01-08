Panola County commissioners vote to pay January health insurance for fallen deputy, his kids

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - During its regular meeting Tuesday afternoon, the Panola County Commissioners’ Court voted to pay the January premium for the health insurance for Chris Dickerson and his children.
Panola County Judge LeAnn Jones said that Dickerson’s health insurance stopped at midnight on the day he died.
“We wanted to give Chris’ wife time to get health insurance for their kids,” Jones said.
Jones said the measure passed unanimously.
The rest of the commissioners’ court meeting involved routine county business like approving payment of bills and the Panola County payroll.
Dickerson, an 8-year veteran of the Panola County Sheriff’s Office, was shot and killed during a traffic stop on FM 10 on Dec. 31. The incident occurred near Carthage.
The suspect, who was later identified as Gregory Newson, fled to Louisiana and was arrested by Shreveport police officers after he crashed his vehicle. Newson was charged with capital murder of a police officer.
Law enforcement officers from all over Texas and the United States attended Dickerson’s funeral at the Carthage Civic Center on Saturday. Contingents of officers came from as far away as Chicago and New York.
A long line stretched in front of the Carthage Civic Center, and a giant American flag held aloft by fire trucks honored Chris Dickerson. during the funeral.
