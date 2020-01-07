East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Very nice weather expected through Wednesday. A chilly start to our day tomorrow, then skies should become partly cloudy along with mild temperatures. More clouds and some rain and/or thundershowers possible on Thursday, then the weather changes. A First Alert Weather Day is in effect from Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning. We continue to monitor the threat for strong to severe storms over all of East Texas beginning Friday afternoon and continuing through the early morning hours on Saturday. A vigorous storm system is expected to dive into East Texas beginning on Friday afternoon. Ahead of, and along with this frontal system, showers and strong to severe thunderstorms are likely to occur. The Storm Prediction Center continues to have ALL OF EAST TEXAS under a 30%-Risk of significant severe weather. Strong, Gusty Winds along with isolated tornadoes, large hail, and some flash flooding will be possible during this time period. Winds in excess of 60-70 mph are possible in the strongest storms. Isolated tornadoes will also be possible. Once the front moves through your area, the risk for storms will diminish quickly. By Saturday afternoon, skies will begin to clear with very gusty winds out of the NW.