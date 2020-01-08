Man tased, arrested after allegedly fighting Henderson County deputies during traffic stop

HENDERSON COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - A man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to fight deputies during a traffic stop in Henderson County.
According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Keaton Alan Carner faces numerous charges, including resisting arrest, after he was pulled over on Tuesday.
The sheriff’s office reported Carner was traveling on a motorcycle when he was stopped for not properly signaling his turn from Twin Oaks Drive onto Post Oak Drive in the Chandler area. According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy, who had asked Carner to step off the bike, noticed Carner was carrying a knife in a pant pocket. The deputy then conducted a pat-down search and discovered an object they believe was methamphetamine.
According to the sheriff’s office, at this time Carner began to fight the deputy in an effort because he didn’t want to give up the item. Carner then allegedly tried to run as more deputies and investigators arrived on scene.
The sheriff’s office reported Carner was tased during the altercation. He was then cuffed but, according to the sheriff’s office, continued to fight deputies.
Carner was later subdued and transported to the Henderson County Jail. According to the sheriff’s office, he faces charges for possession, evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction and resisting arrest.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.