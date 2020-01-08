Longview’s upcoming 3rd annual Homeless Resource Day needs donations

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Homelessness is a complex problem with no easy fix, but Longview Mayor Andy Mack is doing his best to address the issue. Next Thursday, January 23, the City of Longview is hosting a Homeless Resource Day, and they could use your help.
What many consider the season of giving has passed, but the homeless still have needs. So, Longview Mayor Andy Mack and the City of Longview have helped put together a Homeless Resource Day at the Longview Exhibition Center.
“We’re combining with veteran’s services, a lot of the missions, a lot of the nonprofit organizations and help do this so that they can come one place and get a lot of things accomplished,” Mack said.
Things like health services and:
“Haircuts, counseling, abilities to help get cards so that we can identify these individuals,” Mack stated.
And Mayor Mack thinks that will help out with the 2020 census. Highway 80 Rescue Mission Board President Brian Bunt thinks Mack is going the right direction.
“He, along with a lot of other groups and persons are working to try to address the problem as best we can. I don’t know that we’ll ever solve it, but we never want to stop trying to solve the problem,” Bunt said.
Citizens who want to help can do so in a simple way with donations of:
“Snack food, we need non-perishable food items, combs toothbrushes, hand sanitizer, deodorant, sunscreen, mini-flashlights, pet supplies, baby supplies; things that we all take for granted every day are treasures to people that have nothing,” Mack explained.
He says the homeless have daily needs just like everyone else, but:
“Not everybody wants help, and we get that. But those that do want help, it’s our obligation to provide help for them. That’s the goal of this is to give individuals who want a better option and a better life that opportunity,” Mack added.
Those everyday items they are asking for can be dropped off at the Longview Public Library on Cotton Street during normal library hours up until January 22.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.