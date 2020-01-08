Woman found dead in jail was actor Gary Busey’s ex-wife, publicist confirms

HUNT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A jail inmate died after she was found unresponsive in her cell back in November, and an autopsy listed her cause of death as an “accident,” according to the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office. The publicist office of actor Gary Busey confirmed the woman is the ex-wife of the actor.
According to a press release issued Wednesday, officers with the Quinlan Police Department arrested Tiani Warden, 52, of Greenville, on a public intoxication charge and booked her into the county jail on Nov. 3, 2019.
“On November 4th, 2019 at approximately 2:30 p.m. Ms. Warden was found unresponsive in her cell,’ the press release stated. “The detention officers and medical staff on duty immediately began life-saving measures until AMR arrived on scene and took over. Ms. Warden was transported by AMR to Hunt Regional Medical Center continuing life-saving measures during transport.”
Warden was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Justice of the Peace Wayne Money did the inquest, and he ordered an autopsy in the case. The autopsy report listed Warden’s cause of death as an “accident.”
“First and foremost, my thoughts and prayers are with the family of Tiani Warden during a very difficult time,” Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks said in the press release. “I want to commend the detention officers that did everything they could to revive Tiani Warden and following their training and protocols put in place.”
According to her IMDB page, Warden starred in several movies with Busey, including The Chain (1996), The Rage (1997), Rough Riders (1997) and Plato’s Run (1997). She married Busey in 1996 and they divorced in 2001.
