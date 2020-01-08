FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong storms likely Friday afternoon to early Saturday

Almost all of East Texas is under an Enhanced Risk for severe storms as outlined by the Storm Prediction Center. The main threats with these storms will be damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes. The threat for flash flooding is low, but heavy rainfall is likely in a few areas. A few isolated thunderstorms could develop early Friday afternoon but the more likely chance for strong storms will be along the cold front as it pushes into the area late Friday afternoon and through the evening hours. The rain will come to an end from northwest to southeast during the overnight hours and into early Saturday morning. Saturday will be cooler with some blustery north winds and some clearing by late afternoon.