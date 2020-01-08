First Alert Weather Day in effect Friday afternoon through Saturday morning

As the front moves through East Texas, we should see the initiation of thunderstorms shortly after the noon hour over portions of North Texas. They will move toward the east throughout the day and into the nighttime hours. Any of these storms could become severe producing wind gusts in the 70-80 mph range...isolated tornadoes...large hail...and very heavy, flooding rainfall. These winds will likely down trees and some powerlines. Once the front moves through your area, the threat for severe weather will diminish quickly. Most of the significant weather will be east of East Texas by dawn on Saturday.