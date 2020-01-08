ETN interview: Game show enthusiast discusses 1st match of ‘Jeopardy!’ GOAT tournament

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Game show enthusiast Michael Hetrick stopped by the East Texas Now desk again on Wednesday to discuss the first match in the “Jeopardy!” Greatest of All Time tournament.
Hetrick, a former KLTV and KTRE meteorologist, spoke with East Texas Now host Jeremy Butler about the first match featuring Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, and James Holzhauer.
According to one source, the first match of the GOAT tournament, which aired Tuesday night during the primetime hours, was viewed by about 14 million people. Hetrick said.
“It was a great night of TV,” Hetrick said.
Hetrick said he refers to the first match as “How to keep James from getting any Daily Doubles” because Jennings and Rutter did such a great job of keeping Holzhauer from getting many Daily Doubles.
Giving a recap, Hetrick said that Jennings won the first match.
Hetrick said that Jennings, Rutter, and to some extent Holzhauer, all ditched the strategy that many “Jeopardy!” players take, which involves answering the higher, easier questions first. Jennings and Rutter especially tackled the harder mid-level questions first in hopes of getting Daily Doubles.
The former KLTV meteorologist said he would be hard-pressed to predict who might win the GOAT bragging rights this early in the tournament because all three contestants are very competitive.
“I will say that I think if Ken wins tonight’s match, he may run away with it.”
Starting at 7 p.m. tonight, the three Jeopardy titans will square off in their second match.
“Each show is a stand-alone match consisting of two complete Jeopardy! games,” an article on jeopardy.com stated. “The winner of each match will be decided by their total point score of the two games. The first to win three matches receives $1 million and, more importantly, the title of Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time. The two non-winners will each receive $250,000.”
The shows will air on ABC.
