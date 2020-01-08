East Texas Ag News: Composting yard waste good for environment

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Each year millions of tons of leaves, grass clippings, tree limbs, weeds, organic debris, and other yard wastes end up in Texas landfills.
This volume represents about 20 percent of all trash placed in landfills.
It costs Texans over $300 million a year to collect and dispose of yard wastes.
Putting these materials to use instead of throwing them away can save money and preserve and protect the environment for all Texans. One of the most cost-effective uses is composting.
Composting is an important earth kind practice that can help address this critical issue.
