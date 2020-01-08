DPS: Further investigation shows Marshall woman killed in 3-vehicle wreck not at fault

Editor’s note: The original version of this story quoted a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, which stated that the driver of the Dodge Caliber did not stop at the intersection of County Road 2218 and U.S. Highway 80. The story has been corrected to reflect new information provided by DPS that states the Dodge Caliber was stopped at the intersection when the wreck occurred.
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two people have died and three injured following a three-vehicle wreck just east of Marshall Sunday night.
Haley Lynn Carroll, 22, and Dusty James Gabbard, 23, both of Marshall, died at the scene, located on US 80, half a mile east of Marshall.
According to an update from the Texas Department of Public Safety, after further investigation into the mechanics of the crash and talking to witnesses, the DPS troopers who investigated the wreck determined that Carroll was heading east on US 80 in a 2007 Dodge Caliber when she stopped at CR 2218 intersection, waiting to make a left turn.
At the same time, a 2017 Ford Mustang driven by Nathan Charles Guyer, 20, of Marshall, that was also going east on US 80 behind Carroll’s vehicle, when he failed to stop and struck the Caliber. The Dodge was then pushed into the westbound lane of US 80, where it was struck by a westbound 2019 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Jesse Wayne Wink, 69, of Marshall.
Judge Clarice Watkins pronounced Carroll, and Gabbard, her passenger dead at the scene. Guyer was treated and released at a Marshall hospital. Wink and a passenger, Barbara Wink, 65, of Marshall, were taken to a Marshall hospital and are listed in stable condition.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.