DFPS: Missing 3-year-old Smith County boy who was exposed to drugs found safe

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A missing 3-year-old Smith County boy who had allegedly been exposed to drugs has been found safe, according to a spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.
Shari Pulliam, a spokeswoman for DFPS said via text, that Sharlanda McCoy turned Cash Rider, her son into her attorney.
The child was ordered into state custody by a judge on January 3. He had not been seen since, according to DFPS. McCoy was last seen in the Tyler area.
According to an affidavit filed with 321st District Judge Robert Wilson in Smith County, based on hair samples taken from the child, he has been regularly exposed to amphetamines and methamphetamines, a DFPS spokesperson said in a previous KLTV story.
At the time, the DFPS spokesperson said that Cash could be with McCoy or Lee Rider, the boy’s father. Neither parent has legal custody of Cash.
